Saif Ali Khan attack case: Cops recreate crime scene with accused at actor's building

MUMBAI: Mumbai police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused arrested for the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at the actor's residence in upscale Bandra, an official said.

A team of 20 officials reached the Satguru Sharan building in four police vans around 5.30 am and were on the premises for an hour, the official said.

He said the police team entered the building through the front gate with the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir. Later, they also took him to the Bandra railway station, from where he had taken a train to Dadar, and to a place outside a garden where he had slept after the attack.

Khan (54) was stabbed repeatedly by the intruder inside his 12-floor apartment in the building on January 16, necessitating surgery. The police on Sunday arrested Fakir, a Bangladeshi national who was staying in India illegally after changing his name to Vijay Das, from neighbouring Thane city.

The official said after recreating the crime scene and going to places the accused had visited while on the run, Fakir was brought back to Bandra police station, where officials will interrogate him.

The metropolitan magistrate's court in Bandra has remanded the accused in five-day police custody.