Sadhguru undergoes emergency brain surgery at Apollo in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, has undergone emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi after massive swelling and bleeding in his brain. According to the Isha Foundation, Sadguru was examined by Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals and was advised to undergo an MRI, where massive bleeding in his brain was detected.

"He had a headache for the last four weeks. The headache was very severe and he was ignoring it because he had to do his normal activities. He even carried out the Mahashivratri function on March 8, despite the fact that he had agonising pain. The pain really became severe on March 15 and then he consulted me. At 4 pm, I advised him for an MRI, but at 6 pm, he had a very important meeting and did not want to skip it. However, the MRI was done later, and the MRI showed that he had massive bleeding in the brain. It is outside the brain and below the bone. There was massive two-time bleeding--one that happened about three weeks back and the second that happened around two-to-three days ago," Suri said.

On March 17, Sadhguru's neurological status rapidly worsened with a progressive decline in his level of consciousness. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee performed the surgery within a few hours of admission to relieve the bleeding.



Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery.

He has shown steady progress and his brain, body and vital parameters are improving.