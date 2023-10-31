Sachin's statue to be unveiled tomorrow at Wankhede Stadium

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday will unveil cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's statue at his home ground Wankhede Stadium.

For Tendulkar, who holds multiple records, the famous Wankhede Stadium was always special.

The life-size statue of Tendulkar, a 200-Test veteran, would be unveiled on the eve of the India-Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 encounter.

Tendulkar, who has a stunning 15,921 Test runs and a whopping 18,426 ODI runs, will be present for the unveiling ceremony.

Final touches are being given to the statue of Tendulkar at Wankhede Stadium.

The statue has been installed by MCA near Sachin Tendulkar Stand at the stadium.

The statue is dedicated to the 50 years of his life. He celebrated his 50th birthday in April this year.

In the unveiling function of the statue on November 1, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be present.

Tendulkar, for the record, bid a farewell to the game at Wankhede Stadium, which has a stand dedicated after him.

After a successful career spanning two decades, the right-handed hitter played his 200th and final Test at the Wankhede in November 2013.

Talking about India's performance in the ongoing ICC tournament, the hosts are on a roll, having won six consecutive games to kick off their bid for their first Cricket World Cup trophy since the event was last contested on home soil in 2011.

The 'Men in Blue' have been particularly impressive when bowling first, whether setting a difficult or moderate target for their star-studded batting lineup to chase.

Chasemaster Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma then led India to five second-inning victories, including one against New Zealand that was won with four wickets and two overs to spare.

Meanwhile, the 1996 champions Sri Lanka's defeat to Afghanistan leaves the Lankans with little room for error, and they will almost certainly need to win all three of their remaining games, including the tough match against tournament hosts India next up, to have any hope of reaching the last four.