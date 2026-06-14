Sabarimala women entry issue resurfaces over reported claims by ex-TDB chief

The reports further claimed that Padmakumar had alleged that the move was orchestrated by a "highly influential person" with considerable sway in both the party and the then Left government.

He is also reported to have claimed that he had been asked to avoid travelling to Sabarimala on that day and instead proceed to Thiruvananthapuram.

Padmakumar, a former CPI(M) MLA who has distanced himself from the party after being named an accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case and subsequently jailed, is yet to publicly address the media following his release on bail.