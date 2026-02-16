Sabarimala women entry issue: Govt will take appropriate stand through discussions, says minister

Clarifying the government's stand, State Law Minister P Rajeev said the Supreme Court had already made it clear that it would take the review petitions only after addressing seven constitutional questions.

So, the state government has enough time to inform its stand, he said, adding that it is not the time to say a "yes or no" in the matter.

He, however, said the government is here to protect the faith of believers and it would stand by them cutting across belief.

"This is not an issue that can be solved in one minute. Several constitutional complications are involved in it," Rajeev said.