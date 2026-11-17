"At present, 60,000 devotees are allowed to book through the virtual queue system and another 14,000 through spot booking every day. Steps will be taken to increase the booking limits, with the permission of the court, if the number of pilgrims rises in the coming days," he said.

The minister said Rs 3.36 crore had been allocated to local self-government institutions for managing Sabarimala pilgrim centres (edathavalams), following the special initiative of Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

He said adequate stocks of appam and aravana prasadam had been ensured and arrangements were in place to increase production according to demand. Sanitation workers had been deployed at all locations, with officials assigned sector-wise responsibilities to ensure regular waste removal.

Under the Health Department's 'Swasthyam Saranam' project, five allopathic hospitals and 24 emergency medical centres have been set up along the Pamba-Sannidhanam route.

The services of 35 doctors, including five cardiologists, have been arranged, besides trained nursing staff and adequate stocks of medicines.

Ayurveda and homoeopathy facilities will also function round the clock, with the services of four therapists. Fifteen ambulances have been stationed at Pamba and another 10 at Nilakkal.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar urged devotees not to leave their clothes in the Pamba river after taking a bath, warning that the practice caused pollution. More volunteers would be deployed to remove clothes from the river, and officials had been asked to clear waste at least once every three hours.

CCTV cameras will also be installed at locations where annadanam (free food distribution) is held, he said.

In a message marking the beginning of the pilgrimage season, CM Satheesan extended his greetings to devotees and wished them a spiritually fulfilling journey.

"May the golden rays of the Vrischika dawn fill every heart with the divine light of devotion to Lord Ayyappa," he said in a social media post.

Referring to the devotional chants echoing in homes and along the pilgrimage routes, Satheesan said he hoped the prayers of every devotee undertaking the journey to Sabarimala would be fulfilled.

"May this Mandala season, reverberating with chants of 'Saranam Ayyappa', bring everyone spiritual fulfilment and the blessed experience of Lord Ayyappa's darshan," he said.

The Chief Minister also assured devotees that "Keralam stands with you".