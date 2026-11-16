Sabarimala temple to open for annual Mandala pilgrimage season

Outgoing Melsanthi (chief priest) E D Prasad Namboothiri will open the temple and light the ceremonial lamp in the presence of Tantri Kandaru Brahmadathan.

He will then descend the 18 holy steps, light the sacred fire (Aazhi) and escort the newly appointed chief priests to the Sannidhanam.

The tantri will perform the consecration ceremony of the new Sabarimala Melsanthi, Areekkara Subramanian Sankaran Namboothiri, at around 6.30 pm.

A similar ceremony will be held at the Malikappuram temple to install A Damodaran Namboothiri as its new chief priest.

No other rituals are scheduled for Monday, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials said.

The Mandala pilgrimage season will formally begin at 3 am on Tuesday, when the newly appointed chief priests open the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temple doors for devotees, they said.

The Mandala pooja will be held on December 27, following which the temple will close for the day.