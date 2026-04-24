Sabarimala: Police register case after Coast Guard helicopter flies low over Ayyappa shrine due to bad weather

PATHANAMTHITTA: Police here have registered a case after an Indian Coast Guard helicopter flew low and close to the Sabaramila Lord Ayyappa temple, with the ICG blaming "deteriorating weather," behind the incident.
The helicopter made the sortie over the hill shrine on Thursday, prompting an investigation. Videos regarding the flight have been circulated on the social media.
Police sources said a probe was initiated after the Sabarimala Special Commissioner ordered an inquiry, considering the sensitive security nature of the hill shrine, which is visited by lakhs of devotees every year.
Pampa police registered a case under section 118 (e) of the Kerala Police Act (knowingly does any act which causes danger to the public or failure in public safety). However, the FIR did not name anyone as an accused.
According to the FIR, the helicopter CG 821 flew low and close to the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, which has been notified by the state government as a Special Security Zone, without permission, affecting public safety and posing possible risks to structures.
The FIR stated that the helicopter made four low passes near the Lord Ayyappa temple in the afternoon.
In a statement issued on Friday, the ICG said its helicopter CG 821 was on a routine training sortie from Kochi to an area 60–80 nautical miles south and was flying at around 6,000 feet.
"At about 1.15 pm, due to high clouds and deteriorating weather in the area, the aircraft deviated from the intended track and ended up flying over the hills of Pamba," the statement said.
ICG sources added that once the weather improved, the helicopter returned safely to its base in Kochi.