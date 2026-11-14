Sabarimala pilgrims can send prasadam home through India Post

The facility is being introduced for the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season to ensure convenient doorstep delivery of the offerings to devotees across the country through the postal department's Speed Post Parcel service, an official statement said.

The 41-day Mandala pilgrimage season begins on November 17.

The special parcel booking centre will function alongside the Devaswom Board's Aravana and Appam counters at Sabarimala temple complex.

Aravana, a sweet prasadam prepared mainly from rice, jaggery and ghee, is one of the most sought-after offerings at the Sabarimala temple. Appam is another sweet offering at the hill temple.

Devotees can book the offerings at the shrine and have them delivered to their home addresses, so that the parcels reach them by the time they return from their pilgrimage, it said.