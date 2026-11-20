John flagged off the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) first AC bus service from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Pamba on Thursday night, according to a statement issued this morning.

Before the flag-off, he welcomed pilgrims, including children, arriving on flights from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, presenting them with flowers and pictures of Lord Ayyappa.

The fare is Rs 340 from Thiruvananthapuram airport and Rs 380 from Kochi’s Nedumbassery airport.

The services will operate throughout the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season and will be available to all passengers through booking, not just those arriving by air.