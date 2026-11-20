The additional slots will be made available every day, while spot booking capacity will also be increased proportionately on November 21 and 22, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said in a statement.

The decision is expected to provide relief to devotees who could not secure bookings for darshan through the virtual queue system.

The annual pilgrimage at the Lord Ayyappa temple here attracts large numbers of devotees from across the country since the 41-day-long Mandalam season commenced on November 17.