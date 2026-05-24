Sabarimala gold loss: No one who stole from God will be spared, says Kerala Devaswoms Minister

The minister said that isolation wards have been set up in government medical colleges at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur and urged those coming from abroad to immediately contact health professionals on witnessing initial symptoms like fever, cough or diarrhoea with blood.

Muraleedharan said that according to health experts, during the first two days of Ebola infection there will only be mild symptoms, which people tend to ignore, but by day 4, they increase in severity, and death occurs by day 12.

He said that while there was nothing to be concerned about as of now, officials have been directed to be cautious and vigilant.

There is currently no widely approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus (BDBV), one of the five known Ebola virus species.