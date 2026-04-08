Sabarimala case: SC says it can hold what superstition in a religion is, Centre opposes

This came in response to the Centre's submission that a secular court cannot decide the issue as judges are experts in the field of law, not religion.

A nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, asked how the court decides what a superstitious practice is.

"Even assuming that there is a superstitious practice," he said, "It is not for the court to determine that it is superstition. Under Article 25(2)(b) of the Constitution, it is for the legislature to step in and enact a reform law."

"The legislature can say that a particular practice is superstition and requires reform. There are several such statutes and laws, for the prevention of black magic and other such practices," Mehta told the bench, which also comprised Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

Responding to Mehta's submission, Justice Amanullah said the statement is too simplistic, as the court has the right and the jurisdiction to hold whether something is superstitious.