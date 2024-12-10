S M Krishna left behind rich legacy of statesmanship and public service, says FM Sitharaman

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna has left behind a rich legacy of statesmanship and public service.

In a post on 'X', she said she was "deeply saddened" by the passing of S M Krishna and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

"He made invaluable contributions to public life, serving with distinction as Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs.

He has left behind a rich legacy of Statesmanship and Public Service," she added.

Former CM S M Krishna died at his residence early Tuesday morning.

The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source