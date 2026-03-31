Russian artist paints Rajasthan elephant pink for photo shoot, draws ire

The pachyderm died last month, her owner has confirmed, while officials said the photo shoot had no connection with her death.

The photos and videos, originally shared in December 2025 by photographer Julia Buruleva, recently gained traction on social media, drawing mixed reactions. While some users appreciated the visual appeal and creativity of the shoot, many others questioned the ethics of using animals in artistic projects.

As per artist's post, the photo shoot, conducted in November 2025, featured model Yashasvi and a female elephant named Chanchal from the Hathi Gaon area of Jaipur.