Modi, Putin direct officials to expand cooperation, target USD 100 bn trade by 2030: Envoy

In an interview with Russian news agency TASS published on Saturday, Indian envoy Kumar said the two leaders discussed the full range of bilateral relations on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.

“One of the concrete results of the cooperation was the joint participation of the leaders of our countries in the BRICS business summit, as well as a visit to the Innoprom-India exhibition — the first Russian industrial exhibition held in New Delhi,” the Indian envoy told TASS.

He said the leaders had directed relevant ministries and agencies to further develop cooperation, including in trade and commerce.

Kumar said India and Russia continued to work towards increasing bilateral trade to USD 100 billion and two-way investment to USD 50 billion by 2030.