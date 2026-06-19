Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 94.34 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note, on optimism that trade negotiations between India and the US are set to gain momentum.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday said trade was a major subject of discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, with both leaders directing their negotiators to finalise the proposed trade pact at the earliest.

However, market sentiments weakened amid uncertainty over the US-Iran peace deal, traders said.