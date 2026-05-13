Rupee recovers 16 paise from all-time low to 95.52 against US dollar in early trade

On the domestic macroeconomic front, retail inflation inched up to 3.48 percent in April mainly due to higher prices of gold and silver jewellery as well as some kitchen items, according to government data released on Tuesday.The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, with base year 2024, was 3.40 per cent in March, 3.21 per cent in February, and 2.74 per cent in January.The data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed that inflation in the food basket was at 4.20 per cent in April, up from 3.87 per cent in the preceding month.