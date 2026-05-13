Rupee crashes to record 95.80 against USD; settles near all-time low at 95.67

In a highly volatile trade, the USD/INR pair witnessed an intra-day high of 95.51 and a low of 95.80 against the greenback before settling at 95.67 (provisional), up 1 paisa from its previous close.The rupee depreciated 40 paise to close at a fresh all-time low of 95.68 against the US dollar on Tuesday."On the rupee, USD/INR around 95.60 reflects the cumulative strain of elevated crude prices and the West Asia geopolitical premium. Active RBI intervention and the duty-led compression of gold imports should help moderate further weakness. The path of the rupee from here will be shaped less by gold and more by the trajectory of crude and the West Asia situation," Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities, said.The Indian government raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 percent to curb overseas purchases of the metals and ease pressure on the country's FX reserves.