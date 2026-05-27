Ruckus outside Vijayan's Bakery Junction home as ED searches premises in CMRL case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ruckus broke out outside former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's rented residence at Bakery Junction on Wednesday as angry CPI(M) workers allegedly hurled helmets, plastic bottles and stones at security personnel deployed there while ED searches were underway inside.
According to reports, Vijayan and his family members had been inside the house since the Enforcement Directorate searches began early in the morning.
Television visuals showed hundreds of CPI(M) workers gathering outside the residence, with some attempting to force their way into the premises through the main gate, amid sloganeering against the ED and the BJP-led central government.
During the commotion, some protesters allegedly threw plastic bottles, helmets and stones at security personnel standing guard on the premises.
Senior CPI(M) leaders later intervened, pacified the workers and persuaded them to withdraw from the violent protests.
The ED carried out searches at premises linked to Vijayan in the alleged CMRL monthly payment case involving his daughter.
Armed central security personnel stood guard outside Vijayan's rented residence at Bakery Junction and his family's house in Kannur district while ED teams conducted searches at both locations.
The ED action is linked to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd paid Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions—owned by Vijayan's daughter T Veena—between 2018 and 2019, without receiving any services in return.
Officials said searches were being conducted at around 10 premises across Kerala under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The searches came a day after the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea by CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case.