Rubio says India-US trade deal close; urges New Delhi to boost US energy and defence buys

In his brief media interaction, Rubio also responded to a question on whether the US administration was upset with New Delhi over the amount of Russian oil it procured last year and its efforts to reduce the volume.

"I think what India has expressed repeatedly is its desire to diversify their energy portfolio, which is a smart thing to do. Obviously, it's not easy to do that from one day to the next day," he said.

"I think they've made substantial progress in that regard, and we're happy to see that. But in the end, it's not just about Russian oil; it's about their desire to diversify, and obviously we think we can be a source of some of their energy inputs."

"Obviously, We've discussed Venezuela and other countries, and I think it's in our interest to have a strong ally with a diverse energy portfolio," he said.

The US Secretary of State also hailed India's oil refining capabilities. "India is a refining superpower. They have the ability to do that and they have companies that know how to do that."

Rubio also pointed out that certain Indian companies have "pre-existing oil concessions in Venezuela".

"I'm not claiming to you that Venezuela alone can fill the hole that could be caused by some of the things that are happening around the world, but I think over time, it most certainly can, and in the short term, it can certainly provide the means," he said.