RSS chief to embark on three-day visit to Haryana's Jind from today

JIND: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will embark on a three-day tour of Haryana's Jind starting Friday.

According to sources, the RSS chief will meet Sangh campaigners in the state to discuss strategies to strengthen the organisation in Haryana.

While in Jind, the RSS chief will stay at Gopal School on Bhiwani Road, sources said.

The sources further said that only selected people will be allowed in the school until his tour is over.

Also, the RSS chief will not meet the media, the sources said.