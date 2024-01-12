Begin typing your search...

RSS chief to embark on three-day visit to Haryana's Jind from today

According to sources, the RSS chief will meet Sangh campaigners in the state to discuss strategies to strengthen the organisation in Haryana.

ByANIANI|12 Jan 2024 8:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-12 08:30:27.0  )
RSS chief to embark on three-day visit to Haryanas Jind from today
X

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)

JIND: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will embark on a three-day tour of Haryana's Jind starting Friday.

According to sources, the RSS chief will meet Sangh campaigners in the state to discuss strategies to strengthen the organisation in Haryana.

While in Jind, the RSS chief will stay at Gopal School on Bhiwani Road, sources said.

The sources further said that only selected people will be allowed in the school until his tour is over.

Also, the RSS chief will not meet the media, the sources said.

NationalRSSRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghMohan BhagwatRSS chiefRSS in HarynaRSS chief Sangh campaigners meetRSS in JindJind RSS
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X