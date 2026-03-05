RS poll in Haryana: BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, Congress' Karamvir Boudh to file nomination

On the last day of filing of nomination, the Congress announced Boudh's name.

Boudh, a retired Haryana government employee, has also been a Dalit activist who has raised issues pertaining to the community on various platforms.

From the BJP camp, the ruling party on Tuesday announced that it has nominated its former MP from Karnal, Bhatia, for the Rajya Sabha poll from Haryana.

Boudh was an aspirant for the Congress ticket in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls from Mullana reserve assembly segment. However, at that time the party gave the ticket to Pooja Chaudhary, wife of party's Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary, and she went on to win the seat.

Sources said that by fielding Boudh for the RS polls, the party has tried to balance caste equations.

In the Congress' Haryana unit, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda comes from the Jat community while State Congress chief Rao Narender Singh is from the OBC community.

Before announcing Boudh's name, earlier the probable candidates whose names were doing the rounds included former Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan.

Boudh earlier also served as chairman of the SC/ST confederation of employees.

He had also been appointed the coordinator for Dalit outreach for previous assembly elections in the state by Congress.

Boudh thanked the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, for the nomination.

He also thanked the state leadership, including Hooda, Kumari Selja, Birender Singh, Randeep Singh Surjewala, state unit chief Rao Narender Singh and party general secretary in-charge of Haryana B K Hariprasad.

Boudh told PTI that the party leadership has expressed their confidence in a common worker and entrusted him a big responsibility.

He said Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress always stand with farmers, labourers, Dalits, poor and weaker sections and raise their voice.