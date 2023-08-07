RS Chairman revokes suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil from House

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday revoked suspension of Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil after a motion was moved and adopted in the House. The MP was suspended from the House in February this year for videographing proceedings and violating rules.

Patil was initially suspended for budget session of Parliament but her suspension was extended on the last day of session. Invoking Rule 266 read with Rule 256, the Chairman then had said that the February 10, 2023 suspension order of Rajani Ashokrao Patil may continue to be in force beyond the current session and till the House has the benefit of the recommendations by the Privileges Committee.

The opposition parties have been seeking revocation of her suspension. Dhankhar announced the decision to revoke suspension of Patil after BJP MP Saroj Pandey raised the matter.Not much business could be transacted on Rajya Sabha in the morning session on Monday as the House was adjourned till 2 pm following protests by opposition.

The opposition has been seeking a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ruling party members sought to raise the issues of crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.