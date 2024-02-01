RS Chairman reconstitutes 8-member panel of vice-chairpersons with 50 pc women MPs

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons comprising eight members with presence of 50 per cent women parliamentarians.

The eight-member panel will now have four women members, including Congress MP Amee Yajnik, Trinamool Congress MP Mausam Noor, and BJP MPs Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara and Seema Dwivedi.

Dhankhar made the announcement in the Upper House on the second day of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The vice chairpersons are eligible to preside over the house in the absence of the chairman or the deputy chairman.

Besides, Telugu Desam Party's Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, YSRCP's Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Kumar Jha, and Bharatiya Janata Party's Lt. Gen. (Dr.) D. P. Vats (Retd.) were announced as other members of the panel.

The Budget Session of the Parliament is being held from January 31 to February 9.