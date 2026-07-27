RS adjourned till Tuesday as Oppn demands HM's statement over police action on protesting students

"Here, too, as the Opposition party wanted, the time was allotted in the Business Advisory. After the time allotment, that Bill will be passed from the Lok Sabha to the Rajya Sabha," he said, adding that the minister is also present to listen to observations made during the discussion.

"However, the Congress members outside are telling us they would not allow us to speak in Parliament.

"What kind of a method is this? We fold our hands and request you to speak, but you do not allow us to speak," he said.

Referring to Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Rijiju said he is "such a senior leader" and requested him to participate in the discussion.

"Please do not do this. The youth of the country are watching. Everyone wants to hear the discussion on this Bill," Rijiju said, adding, "If you behave like this, then you will be punished. We have given assurance to the youth that we will discuss (the bill). The Prime Minister took such a step, and you are not allowing us to discuss. This is not right. I condemn this."

Replying to this, Kharge said, "We do not shy away from discussion. But before discussion, the Home Minister should come and make a statement."

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who was presiding the session, asked Congress leader Pramod Tiwari to participate in the discussion.

However, the Opposition continued its protest following which proceedings of the House were adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing repeated disruptions since the beginning of the monsoon session on July 20 over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) -- a medical entrance examination -- paper leak issue.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 -- which seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 -- makes desecration of or disrespect toward the country's national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem, a criminal offence, carrying a punishment of up to three years' imprisonment.