RS adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus over deployment of security personnel in House

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties created ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday claiming CISF personnel last week replaced marshals inside the House, an assertion that was rejected by both the Chair and the government.

Protests by Congress and other Opposition members lead to adjournment of the proceedings till 2 pm.

Soon after the listed papers and reports were tabled during the Zero Hour (morning session), Deputy Chairman Harivansh rued that the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had shared a letter written to him with the media.

In the letter on Friday, Kharge had said CISF personnel were deployed in the House and were preventing Opposition leaders from exercising their democratic rights.

Harivansh as well as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju refuted Kharge's claim saying the personnel deployed in the House belonged to parliamentary security.

Rijiju also said Kharge was trying to mislead the House.

Leader of the House J P Nadda said the Opposition was engaging in "anarchism".