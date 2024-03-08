Rs 300 LPG subsidy extended for FY25

NEW DELHI: Ahead of general elections, the Union government on Thursday announced the extension of Rs 300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next fiscal starting April 1.

The government had in October last year hiked the subsidy from Rs 200 per 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year to Rs 300 per bottle. The Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy was for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31. The move, likely to benefit nearly 10 crore families, will cost the government Rs 12,000 crore.