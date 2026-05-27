Rs 1,150 crore cocaine seized off Gujarat coast in international drug bust; 3 foreigners held

The consignment travelled through Latin America, Mexico, the United States and Karachi (in Pakistan) before the cargo vessel 'Europe' anchored near Mundra port in Kutch district, Gujarat's Director General of Police KLN Rao said at a press conference here.

According to one of the accused, the contraband was loaded onto the vessel in Brazil and secretly hidden in the motor room in November last year without the knowledge of other crew members, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) said.