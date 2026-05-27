Royal lineage and sporting heritage: The life and times of Raja Randhir Singh

Son of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, Randhir Singh grew up in a household where cricket bats, polo mallets and shotguns were as much a part of life as royal protocol. But he went on to make his own mark through competition and service to sports.

He possessed an understanding of the Olympic movement and international sports diplomacy that few Indian administrators could match. It reflected in his decades-long friendship with former International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

Singh had many firsts as an athlete and a sports administrator to his credit.

He was India's first shooting gold-medallist in Asian Games (1978 Bangkok, trap event) and achieved an unprecedented feat during the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima when he competed in shooting while serving as an executive committee member of the Olympic Council of Asia, the continent's governing body.

Add to that five Olympic appearances and an Arjuna Award in 1979.