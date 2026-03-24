Row over Kerala BJP chief's affidavit; CPI(M), Congress announce legal fight

Both the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress announced a legal battle against Chandrasekhar over the matter, as the Returning Officer for the Nemam constituency accepted the BJP leader's nomination despite the allegations and complaints.

Chandrasekhar, however, asserted that the allegations were baseless and challenged his political opponents to approach the court.

The BJP has fielded Chandrasekar in the high-profile Nemom constituency against CPI(M) leader and general education minister V Sivankutty and former Congress MLA K S Sabarinathan.

After the scrutiny, Chandrasekhar's nomination was accepted notwithstanding the complaint filed against him, official sources said.