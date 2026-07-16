Row over Islamic religious instructions to student for homework in Hyderabad school, teacher terminated

The family members of the child alleged that the teacher had assigned such work to the boy on Wednesday even as right-wing activists on Thursday held a protest at the school over the incident.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday took strong exception to the instructions given as part of the academic activity by the school teacher and demanded action against the institution.

DCP (Charminar Zone) Khare Kiran Prabhakar told reporters that one female teacher on Wednesday assigned homework to the Grade-II students that everyone should read 'Kalma'. Of the 25 students in the class, only one is a Hindu student, he said.