Row over bulk messages sent to govt employees in Vijayan’s name

RS Sasikumar, Chairman of the State United Confederation of Employees (SUCC), alleged that a message issued in the Chief Minister’s name was circulated widely to the personal WhatsApp accounts of government employees drawing salaries from the state government.

The message reportedly highlighted the sanctioning of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) increases, the reinstatement of housing construction advances, and assured employees that the government would continue to safeguard their welfare and rights.