Roof collapse at Delhi airport terminal-1 injures six amid heavy rains

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic turn of events early Friday morning, a section of the roof at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 gave way, injuring six individuals. The collapse, attributed to heavy rainfall, caused considerable damage to parked cars, including taxis. Emergency responders from the Delhi Fire Services are currently engaged in a rescue operation to free an individual trapped beneath the debris.

The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving the emergency call around 5:30 am, prompting an immediate response. The injured have been attended to, while efforts continue to address the extensive damage caused by the incident.

This unfortunate event has raised concerns over the airport's infrastructure capabilities to withstand severe weather conditions. Further details related to the rescue operations and investigation into the cause of the collapse are still awaited.