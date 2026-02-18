Rohit Pawar seeks Civil Aviation Minister's removal till probe into Ajit Pawar crash ends

The legislator, who is the nephew of the late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, also claimed that the VSR company, whose Learjet plane carrying his uncle crashed in Pune's Baramati town last month, was being protected.

The civil aviation minister and his party (Telugu Desam Party) are close to the VSR company owners, he charged at a press conference.

"Some former ministers from Maharashtra and top TDP ministers from Andhra Pradesh attended the marriage of Rohit Singh, son of the VSR owner VK Singh. The company is allowed to operate and top politicians are still using the Learjet planes of the company," he claimed.