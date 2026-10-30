Robin Uthappa appointed batting coach as MI announce revamped coaching staff

Apart from Uthappa, New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan was named the bowling coach, while former India fielding coach T Dilip was appointed in the same role and Dhawal Kulkarni was named development bowling coach.

The appointments mark a return to familiar colours for Uthappa, McClenaghan and Kulkarni, who previously represented Mumbai Indians as players. The trio will join new head coach Kieron Pollard as part of a new-look coaching group that will seek to revive the side that won its last IPL trophy in 2020 and finished ninth in the season gone by.

A member of India's victorious squad at the inaugural men's T20 World Cup in 2007, the 40-year-old Uthappa had played for MI in the inaugural season of the league.

"From being part of our very first season to returning with a wealth of experience! Robbie brings a sharp understanding of the game, great communication, and the clarity to guide youngsters! Welcome back to the Paltan, Robin," MI posted on its X account.

Dilip, meanwhile, will join MI following a successful tenure with the India men's team, where he was a part of the coaching setup during triumphs at the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

"An experienced and highly regarded fielding coach, he brings a strong emphasis on athleticism, preparation, consistency and excellence in the field," MI said.