Road transport pollution linked to one premature death every six min in 2024: Report

It added that Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) face a disproportionate burden, with the NCR accounting for 23 pc of the country's road transport-attributable paediatric asthma cases despite housing only about 5 pc of the population.

The report, 'Health benefits of zero-emission transport through 2050', was released by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) on Wednesday.

In a statement, Linghzi Jin, senior researcher at the ICCT and co-author of the study, said, "The burden is starkly uneven. The NCR accounts for nearly a quarter of India's road transport-attributable childhood asthma cases… These are children exposed to traffic pollution during their daily routines."