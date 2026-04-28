Road crash leaves four dead in UP village

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Four people were killed and two others injured when a speeding car rammed into two motorcycles near Lakhnapurvillage here, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place on Monday night when the four relatives were returning home after attending a marriage.
The car fell into a roadside ditch after hitting the motorcycles, police said.
According to the Station House Officer of Phardhan police station Raju Rao, the deceased were identified as Adarsh (28), Anuj Kumar (35), Hari Kishan (40) and Hitesh Shukla (42).
The two car occupants were critically injured and rushed to a facility in Lucknow.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination, police said.