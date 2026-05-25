‘Roaches’ take out road rallies; CJP-TN gets 50k followers

The CJP surfaced following a controversy over remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on May 15 on a plea concerning senior designation for a lawyer.

The petition sought action against those involved in alleged commercial exploitation of oral observations made during court proceedings, and an investigation into alleged fake advocates who are practising law using fraudulent degrees.

Expressing concern over the misuse of judicial proceedings, the plea claimed that remarks and observations made during the court proceedings were being used for publicity campaigns.