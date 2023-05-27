Rly earns over Rs 2,200 cr from ticketless travellers

NEW DELHI: The Railways has caught 3.6 crore passengers travelling on wrong tickets or without one in 2022-23, a jump of almost a crore from the previous year, according to an RTI reply.

As per the data, 1.10 crore passengers were caught travelling without tickets in 2019-20, which went up to 2.7 crore the next year.

The fine collected increased from Rs 152 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 1,574.73 crore in 2021-22 and to Rs 2,260.05 crore in FY 2022-23, according to the data.