Begin typing your search...

Rly earns over Rs 2,200 cr from ticketless travellers

As per the data, 1.10 crore passengers were caught travelling without tickets in 2019-20, which went up to 2.7 crore the next year.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 May 2023 1:23 AM GMT
Rly earns over Rs 2,200 cr from ticketless travellers
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: The Railways has caught 3.6 crore passengers travelling on wrong tickets or without one in 2022-23, a jump of almost a crore from the previous year, according to an RTI reply.

As per the data, 1.10 crore passengers were caught travelling without tickets in 2019-20, which went up to 2.7 crore the next year.

The fine collected increased from Rs 152 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 1,574.73 crore in 2021-22 and to Rs 2,260.05 crore in FY 2022-23, according to the data.

NationRailwaysRTI replyticketless travellersRailway earnings
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X