Begin typing your search...

RLD delegation to visit Nuh today

Chaudhary said that the team will meet the victims and gauge the prevailing situation in Nuh which happens to be a Muslim dominated district.

ByIANSIANS|8 Aug 2023 4:21 AM GMT
RLD delegation to visit Nuh today
X

Nuh demolition

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

LUCKNOW: A Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) delegation will visit the riot-hit Nuh (Mewat) district of Haryana on Tuesday to meet the victims of the violence that erupted on July 31.

The delegation will include party national vice-president and former MP Shaid Siddiqui, national general secretary Yashvir Singh, RLD national spokesperson Bhupendra Chaudhary and former Thana Bhawan MLA Rao Waris.

Chaudhary said that the team will meet the victims and gauge the prevailing situation in Nuh which happens to be a Muslim dominated district.

“The district administration was committing atrocities on innocent people in the guise of taking action,” he said.

The RLD's stance came hours after the Punjab and Haryana High Court put a hold the demolition drive in Nuh. The district administration had razed some of the buildings, including a three-storied hotel and a few medical shops, as part of its action against “illegal construction”.

NationalRashtriya Lok DalRiot-hit NuhNuhviolenceHaryana High Court
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X