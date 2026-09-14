Rajasthan local body polls: BJP edges past Congress with more wins; counting underway at few wards

Verdict in key municipal corporations presented a mixed picture.

The BJP secured a clear majority in the 80-member Udaipur Municipal Corporation by winning 53 wards, in the 70-member Bhilwara by winning 45 wards, and in the 100-member Kota by winning 53 wards.

The Congress emerged victorious in Bikaner and was leading in Ajmer and Pali, whereas the BJP edged past it in Jaipur and Alwar. Jodhpur witnessed a tough fight between the BJP and Congress where both parties secured 44 wards each apart from 10 Independents.

Bharatpur threw up an anomalous picture as Independents won or led in 36 of its 65 wards, compared to the BJP's 20 and Congress's seven. The BSP and RLP won one each.

Bharatpur is Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's hometown.

In Ajmer, of its 80 wards, Congress won 37, BJP 32, and Independents 11.

In the 65-ward Pali Nagar Nigam, Congress won 29, while BJP won 21 and Independents 15.

Pali is the hometown of BJP state president Madan Rathore.

Independents put up a strong performance across the state, winning 2,272 wards, emerging as a potentially decisive force in several urban bodies.

Of the 10,244 wards where counting was held, results for 10,210 were declared till 5.45 pm.

In all, the BJP won 4,171 wards, Congress 3,597, Independents 2,272, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) 63, CPI(M) 38, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 19, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 42, and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) eight.

Repolling at one booth in Jaipur will be held on September 11.