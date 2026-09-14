Rajasthan local body polls: BJP edges past Congress with more wins; counting underway at few wards

JAIPUR: The ruling BJP increased its lead over the Congress in the Rajasthan urban local body elections on Monday, winning over 4,171 wards against the opposition party's 3,597 as results for at least 10,200 wards were declared.
Verdict in key municipal corporations presented a mixed picture.
The BJP secured a clear majority in the 80-member Udaipur Municipal Corporation by winning 53 wards, in the 70-member Bhilwara by winning 45 wards, and in the 100-member Kota by winning 53 wards.
The Congress emerged victorious in Bikaner and was leading in Ajmer and Pali, whereas the BJP edged past it in Jaipur and Alwar. Jodhpur witnessed a tough fight between the BJP and Congress where both parties secured 44 wards each apart from 10 Independents.
Bharatpur threw up an anomalous picture as Independents won or led in 36 of its 65 wards, compared to the BJP's 20 and Congress's seven. The BSP and RLP won one each.
Bharatpur is Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's hometown.
In Ajmer, of its 80 wards, Congress won 37, BJP 32, and Independents 11.
In the 65-ward Pali Nagar Nigam, Congress won 29, while BJP won 21 and Independents 15.
Pali is the hometown of BJP state president Madan Rathore.
Independents put up a strong performance across the state, winning 2,272 wards, emerging as a potentially decisive force in several urban bodies.
Of the 10,244 wards where counting was held, results for 10,210 were declared till 5.45 pm.
In all, the BJP won 4,171 wards, Congress 3,597, Independents 2,272, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) 63, CPI(M) 38, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 19, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 42, and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) eight.
Repolling at one booth in Jaipur will be held on September 11.
The elections are being seen as an important political test for the Sharma-led BJP government and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.
Polling for the 309 urban local bodies happened in two phases on September 9 and 11.
A total of 10,245 councillors are to be elected in 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities. More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.
In the municipal election cycle held between November 2019 and February 2021, Rajasthan had 196 urban local bodies comprising 7,500 wards.
After the elections for mayors and chairpersons, the Congress controlled 123 of the 196 urban bodies and the BJP 64, while Independents and other parties headed nine.
Mayors and chairpersons will be elected on September 21, followed by deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and municipal vice-presidents on September 22.