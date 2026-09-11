EVM glitches disrupt polling at several booths in final phase of Rajasthan civic polls

Polling began at 7 am for 147 urban local bodies, with more than 87 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of 18,266 candidates. Voting will continue till 6 pm.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 44.90 per cent till 1 pm, according to State Election Commission data. Barodamev municipality in Alwar recorded the highest turnout of 75.13 per cent, while Ajmer municipality registered the lowest at 35.61 per cent.

In Kota, polling was disrupted for some time after an EVM malfunctioned at booth number 2 of Ward 22. Several voters in blocks 3 and 3A of Ward 3 were also reportedly unable to vote due to a mismatch of names with the Booth Level Officer's (BLO) list.

Central election observer Jugal Kishore Meena and Education Minister and local MLA Madan Dilwar reached the spot and attempted to resolve the issues.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla cast his vote at a polling booth in Shakti Nagar in Kota and appealed to people across the state to turn out in large numbers.

"Greater public participation in a democracy makes it stronger and more empowered, making democratic institutions more accountable and responsible to the people," Birla said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot cast his vote along with his wife Sunita Gehlot, son Vaibhav Gehlot and daughter-in-law Himanshi Gehlot at a polling station in Jodhpur's Mahamandir area. After casting his vote, Gehlot targeted the BJP government and said, "Some forces are trying to weaken the Constitution. There is a need to strengthen the Constitution further... people should teach it (BJP) a lesson".

Gehlot alleged that the situation in Rajasthan was "very serious" and claimed that the ruling BJP had done nothing in the last two-and-a-half years.

The BJP, meanwhile, lodged a complaint with the district election officer in Jodhpur alleging violation of the model code of conduct at a polling station in Ward 82 where Gehlot cast his vote. The party alleged that a member of the polling team got up and touched Gehlot's feet when he arrived at the polling station. It claimed the act reflected political bias and sought action against the polling personnel concerned.