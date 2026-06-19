Right to walk on demarcated footpath is fundamental right: SC

"Till then, we will continue to cope with these tragedies by routinely transforming them into FIRs and motor accidents claims," it said, while pointing out that it is rather strange that people failed to focus on recognizing and securing this "right to walk".

"It could also be elitism to start with, for machines with wheels were only for the rich, but as economies progressed and cheaper motor vehicles were introduced, the entire spectrum of motorised transportation dominated the roads, pushed aside the walkers to the extent that they are treated as a nuisance for the drivers who routinely run over the walkers and their footpaths. This should stop from now on as we declare the fundamental right to walk on demarcated footpaths alongside motorised roads," the bench underscored.

It further said that the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, was not and has never been the statute that recognises the fundamental right to walk and in fact, the law has been an impediment and, in many ways, undermined the precious rights of walkers.