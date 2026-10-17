'Right to protest has become a crime': Sibal slams govt

The Independent MP and senior advocate claimed that people had lost faith in the government due to “huge unemployment, economic troubles, and reduced public investment”, and said the sooner it left office, the better it would be for the country.

“We are in a situation where protest has become a crime. In other words, the right to protest has become a crime, even though the right to protest is a fundamental right in our country. But it’s no longer a fundamental right,” Sibal said at an online press conference.

Questioning the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a protest site, he said people could now protest at Ramlila Maidan, but the ongoing Dussehra festivities would make it impossible to hold demonstrations there.

“Why should I have to go to Ramlila Maidan when I had a protest site, and why should you have cancelled it?” he asked.

Sibal alleged that violence during the earlier protest at Jantar Mantar had erupted due to the actions of outsiders, claiming that a truck carrying stones had been brought to the site without any explanation.