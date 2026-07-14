Right to be forgotten: Bombay HC orders removal of man's name from records as FIR against him quashed

The man claimed in his petition that despite complete legal exoneration, the unredacted digital records of the court orders remain accessible online and keep surfacing during routine professional and educational background checks, severally prejudicing his career progression and also causing personal stigma.

The man sought to enforce his fundamental right to be forgotten.

The high court, in its order, said the concept of right to privacy incorporates the right to be forgotten.

While access to information is a fundamental aspect of democracy, the same cannot be divorced from the need to balance the right to information of the public with the individual's right to privacy, it noted.

The petition deserved to be allowed considering the fact that the dispute between the petitioner and the complainant has now been amicably resolved, the bench said.

It directed the HC's registry department to remove the petitioner's name from all of its records.