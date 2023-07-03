'Rift being created among people by some groups in Maha'

SATARA: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday addressed a public meeting in Karad and said that people of Maharasthra will not succumb to undemocratic forces.

He also pointed out that a rift was being created among people in the State and the country by some groups in the name of caste and religion.

Addressing a public meeting at the Yashwant Chavan Samadhi in Karad, the NCP chief said, "We were serving Maharashtra under Uddhav Thackeray but our government was toppled by some people. The same happened in some other parts of the country too in Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal where the governments are working democratically, are being attacked."

Without naming his nephew Ajit Pawar who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government with eight other MLAs, the NCP chief further said the people of Maharashtra will not succumb to "undemocratic forces".

"Today, in Maharashtra and the country, a rift is being created in the society in the name of caste and religion by some groups. We tried to stand against the BJP, but unfortunately, some of us went fell prey to it. With the support of the public, we will be strengthened again. Nevertheless, the people of Maharashtra will not succumb to these undemocratic forces. Maharashtra again will go on the path of progress," Sharad Pawar said.

Before his public address, Pawar visited the Preeti-Sangam memorial of his political mentor and the first chief minister of Maharashtra Yashwantrao Chavan and paid floral tribute to him.

"Y B Chavan always believed that common citizens should be included in the democratic process of this country. He created a new team and took a young team with him. He ensured that this team leads to the development of the country. Though he is not with us, his thoughts are with us," the NCP chief said.

Meanwhile, NCP's Maharashtra president Jayant Patil said, "We have sent a petition to the Assembly speaker last night. We requested him to hear us. Our party's strength in the Assembly is 53, of which 9 have defected, the rest all are with us. We will give them a fair chance to come back but will take action against those who do not come back.

" The Nationalist Congress Party experienced an internal division as senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with a group of MLAs.

Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with eight other party legislators also joining the National Democratic Alliance government in the State.

On Sunday Ajit Pawar claimed that all MLAs are with him and they have joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as a party.

"We have all the numbers. All MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," Ajit Pawar said after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. (ANI)