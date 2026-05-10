Rhymes like 'Johny Johny Yes Papa' teach children to lie, against Indian culture: UP minister

Addressing a gathering at an event to felicitate 'Siksha Mitras' in Kanpur earlier this week, Upadhyay said education is not merely about becoming a teacher but about shaping the future generations and instilling values.

"It is a small thing, but the path from education to becoming a teacher is very difficult. When you become a teacher, you are shaping the future generations and building the nation. But where will values come from?" Upadhyay said.

Criticising the popular rhyme "Johny Johny Yes Papa", the minister said parents proudly ask children to recite it without realising the message it conveys.

"With great enthusiasm, parents ask their children to recite before guests - 'Johny Johny yes papa, eating sugar? No Papa.' This poem teaches children to lie. 'Telling lies? No Papa.' Then comes 'Open your mouth, ha ha ha.' It makes a mockery of things. What are we teaching children?" he asked.