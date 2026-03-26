RG Kar victim's parents say only regime change in Bengal can deliver justice

The victim's mother has been fielded by the BJP in the assembly polls from Panihati constituency, considered a TMC stronghold, in North 24 Parganas district.

Nearly a year-and-a-half after the rape and murder of their 26-year-old daughter inside a locked seminar room of the state-run hospital in August 2024, a crime that sparked nationwide outrage and months of protests across campuses and medical institutions, the parents said they now believe political change is essential for the truth to fully emerge.

In an interview to PTI, the parents said their resolve to align with the BJP and the mother's decision to contest the assembly elections was driven by their continuing fight for justice.