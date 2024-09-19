RG Kar hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's medical registration cancelled

Begin typing your search...

    KOLKATA: The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday cancelled the registration of former principal of RG Kar Sandip Ghosh, an official said.

    Ghosh, who is in CBI custody in connection with the rape-murder case of a woman doctor at the hospital, has been removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners maintained by the WBMC on September 19.

    His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act, 1914, he said.

